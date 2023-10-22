https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410711Edit MockupRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCouple holding picture frame mockup, wall decoration psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 4191 x 3108 px | 300 dpi | 155.03 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2596 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4191 x 3108 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free