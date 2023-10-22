Modern frame mockup, editable design psd More Free Personal and Business use Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4004 x 4179 px | 300 dpi | 237.99 MB Small JPEG 1150 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3353 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4004 x 4179 px | 300 dpi Edit Mockup

Compatible with :