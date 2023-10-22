https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415181Edit MockupRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsTablet screen mockup, editable design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3067 x 3067 px | 300 dpi | 122.1 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3067 x 3067 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free