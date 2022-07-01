Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415451Edit ImageLined paper texture backgroundMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4931 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3586 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3557 x 5000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free