https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415700Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsBusiness card editable mockup, stationeryMoreBusiness card editable mockup, stationeryMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3679 x 2922 px | 300 dpi | 245.19 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2780 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3679 x 2922 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPNGEditableDesignPhoto