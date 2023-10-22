Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415721Edit ProjectSaveSaveCustom TextPillow cushion mockup, editable design MorePillow cushion mockup, editable design MoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 284.06 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiEdit ProjectCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowMore file typesEditableDesignPNGPhoto