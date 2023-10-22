Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415995Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextEditable picture frame mockup, flower design psdMoreEditable picture frame mockup, flower design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3448 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 278.44 MBSmall JPEG 828 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2414 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3448 x 5000 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPNGEditableDesignPhoto