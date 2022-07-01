https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416012Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsLaptop screen mockup, digital device, editable design psdMoreLaptop screen mockup, digital device, editable design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3275 px | 300 dpi | 249.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2293 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3275 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :