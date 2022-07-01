https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416032Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSnack bag label mockup, editable branding & packaging psdMoreSnack bag label mockup, editable branding & packaging psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3281 px | 300 dpi | 244.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 787 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2297 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3281 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :