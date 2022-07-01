Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416095Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion shopping Instagram story template, woman in green jacket vectorMoreFashion shopping Instagram story template, woman in green jacket vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 45.01 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 45.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font