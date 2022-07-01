Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416150Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextModern frame mockup, editable design psdMoreModern frame mockup, editable design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 4004 x 4179 px | 300 dpi | 242.92 MBSmall JPEG 1150 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4004 x 4179 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :