https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGreen rectangular png frame sticker, transparent backgroundMoreGreen rectangular png frame sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 300 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 375 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1001 pxSVG | 247 BVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :