https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416301Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFashion memphis PowerPoint presentation template, shopping ad psdMoreFashion memphis PowerPoint presentation template, shopping ad psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload All