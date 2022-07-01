https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416307Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFunky fashion YouTube thumbnail template, limited collection ad psdMoreFunky fashion YouTube thumbnail template, limited collection ad psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.72 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.72 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.72 MBTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font