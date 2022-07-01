https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416764Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFlash sale Twitter post template, fashion, shopping ad psdMoreFlash sale Twitter post template, fashion, shopping ad psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 4.14 MBSmall 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload All