https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416882Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextDigital device screen mockup, botanical wallpapers psdMorePremiumID : 7416882View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4103 x 2736 px | 300 dpi | 198.93 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4103 x 2736 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Digital device screen mockup, botanical wallpapers psdMore