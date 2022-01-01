https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417095Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal fashion Instagram post template, shopping ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7417095View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.98 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllMinimal fashion Instagram post template, shopping ad vectorMore