https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417134Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic sale Instagram story template, shopping advertisement vectorMorePremiumID : 7417134View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 46.8 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 46.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontAesthetic sale Instagram story template, shopping advertisement vectorMore