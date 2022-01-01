https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417153Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextParty, celebration Instagram story template, people pouring drinks photo vectorMorePremiumID : 7417153View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 67.96 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 67.96 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 67.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amaranth by Gesine TodtDownload Amaranth fontParty, celebration Instagram story template, people pouring drinks photo vectorMore