https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417212Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion forward flyer editable template, shadow aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7417212View personal and business license VectorEPS | 11.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllFashion forward flyer editable template, shadow aesthetic vectorMore