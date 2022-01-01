https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417213Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMen's fashion flyer editable template, beige design vectorMorePremiumID : 7417213View personal and business license VectorEPS | 14.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontJosefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontDownload AllMen's fashion flyer editable template, beige design vectorMore