https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417487Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew arrivals poster editable template, fashion, shopping ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7417487View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 31.05 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 31.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload AllNew arrivals poster editable template, fashion, shopping ad vectorMore