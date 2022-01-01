https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417830Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer aesthetic PowerPoint template, cyber Monday ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7417830View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.21 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montagu Slab by Florian KarstenDownload Montagu Slab fontSummer aesthetic PowerPoint template, cyber Monday ad vectorMore