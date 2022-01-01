https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417848Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday PowerPoint template, plastic wrap texture vectorMorePremiumID : 7417848View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 52.18 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 52.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontBlack Friday PowerPoint template, plastic wrap texture vectorMore