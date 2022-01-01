https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417854Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextParty, celebration blog banner template, people pouring drinks photo vectorMorePremiumID : 7417854View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.3 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amaranth by Gesine TodtDownload Amaranth fontParty, celebration blog banner template, people pouring drinks photo vectorMore