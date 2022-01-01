https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417892Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBurger restaurant Instagram post template, food branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7417892View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.51 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontBurger restaurant Instagram post template, food branding vectorMore