https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418121Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextChocolate cookie Instagram story template, dessert quote vectorMorePremiumID : 7418121View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 71.38 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 71.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontChocolate cookie Instagram story template, dessert quote vectorMore