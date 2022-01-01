https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418285Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSoft serve PowerPoint presentation template, food quote psdMorePremiumID : 7418285View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.76 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.76 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.76 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontSoft serve PowerPoint presentation template, food quote psdMore