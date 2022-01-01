https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418287Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMelting ice-cream PowerPoint presentation template, yellow design psdMorePremiumID : 7418287View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 21.37 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 21.37 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 21.37 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontMelting ice-cream PowerPoint presentation template, yellow design psdMore