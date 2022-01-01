https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418580Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer aesthetic PowerPoint template, cyber Monday ad psdMorePremiumID : 7418580View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.59 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.59 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montagu Slab by Florian KarstenDownload Montagu Slab fontSummer aesthetic PowerPoint template, cyber Monday ad psdMore