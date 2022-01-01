https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418582Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMusic, concert Facebook ad template, let it speak for your soul quote psdMorePremiumID : 7418582View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.55 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.55 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amaranth by Gesine TodtDownload Amaranth fontCedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontDownload AllMusic, concert Facebook ad template, let it speak for your soul quote psdMore