https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418740Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic sale Instagram story template, shopping advertisement psdMorePremiumID : 7418740View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.42 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontAesthetic sale Instagram story template, shopping advertisement psdMore