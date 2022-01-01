https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418747Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFriendship aesthetic Instagram story template, motivational quote psdMorePremiumID : 7418747View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.9 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.9 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.9 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontFriendship aesthetic Instagram story template, motivational quote psdMore