https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418749Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextParty aesthetic Instagram story template, celebration instant photo psdMorePremiumID : 7418749View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.73 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.73 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.73 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fira Mono by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Mono fontParty aesthetic Instagram story template, celebration instant photo psdMore