https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418753Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextParty people Instagram story template, girl squad aesthetic psdMorePremiumID : 7418753View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.24 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.24 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.24 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontParty people Instagram story template, girl squad aesthetic psdMore