https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418757Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSinger aesthetic Instagram story template, plastic wrap texture psdMorePremiumID : 7418757View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.02 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.02 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 30.02 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontSinger aesthetic Instagram story template, plastic wrap texture psdMore