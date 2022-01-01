https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418918Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSinger aesthetic poster editable template, plastic wrap texture vectorMorePremiumID : 7418918View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 50.9 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 50.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontSinger aesthetic poster editable template, plastic wrap texture vectorMore