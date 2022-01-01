https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420223Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSinger aesthetic flyer editable template, plastic wrap texture psdMorePremiumID : 7420223View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 2622 x 3372 px | 300 dpi | 145.33 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontSinger aesthetic flyer editable template, plastic wrap texture psdMore