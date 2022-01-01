https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420361Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFriendship aesthetic poster editable template, motivational quote psdMorePremiumID : 7420361View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 174.97 MBA3 PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 174.97 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontFriendship aesthetic poster editable template, motivational quote psdMore