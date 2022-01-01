https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421131Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDeep cleansing Instagram story template, beauty ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7421131View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 57.99 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 57.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDeep cleansing Instagram story template, beauty ad vectorMore