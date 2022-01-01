https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421353Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWood texture presentation editable template, nature aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7421353View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 145.57 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 145.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontDownload AllWood texture presentation editable template, nature aesthetic vectorMore