https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421554Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSkincare ad blog banner template, beauty branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7421554View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 33.51 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 33.51 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 33.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontSkincare ad blog banner template, beauty branding vectorMore