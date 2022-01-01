https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421576Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDeep cleansing blog banner template, beauty ad psdMorePremiumID : 7421576View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 143.42 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 143.42 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 143.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDeep cleansing blog banner template, beauty ad psdMore