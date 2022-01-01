https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422160Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness meeting Instagram story template, shadow aesthetic photo vectorMorePremiumID : 7422160View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 51.69 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 51.69 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 51.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontDownload AllBusiness meeting Instagram story template, shadow aesthetic photo vectorMore