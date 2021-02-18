https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman wearing protective helmet, February 18, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7426557View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1850 x 1231 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman wearing protective helmet, February 18, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from FlickrMore