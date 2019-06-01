https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426649Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan lying on ground, June 1, 2019, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7426649View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2558 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3660 x 2675 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMan lying on ground, June 1, 2019, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from FlickrMore