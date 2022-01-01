rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427567
Music concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern design psd
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Music concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern design psd

More
Premium
ID : 
7427567

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Poppins by Indian Type Foundry
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Music concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern design psd

More