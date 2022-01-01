https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427873Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBakery house logo template, cafe, restaurant business psdMorePremiumID : 7427873View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.95 MBSocial Media PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.95 MBFacebook Post PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.95 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chicle by SudtiposDownload Chicle fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllBakery house logo template, cafe, restaurant business psdMore