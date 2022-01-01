https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427874Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPLAY logo template, editable, professional design vectorMorePremiumID : 7427874View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.22 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.22 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Dela Gothic One by artakanaDownload Dela Gothic One fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllPLAY logo template, editable, professional design vectorMore