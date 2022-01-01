https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427877Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern abstract business logo template, epic text vectorMorePremiumID : 7427877View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontModern abstract business logo template, epic text vectorMore